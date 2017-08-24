Fake Cop Passes Mental Test

A fake police officer who allegedly kidnapped two Grade 5 pupils from Mhali Primary school in Magwegwe suburb last month has appeared in court charged with unlawful detention.

Brian Mademutse (39) was examined by two psychiatrists who said he was mentally fit to stand trial. Mademutse appeared before Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube facing two counts of impersonating a police officer and another two of unlawful detention.

He was remanded in custody to September 6 for a trial date.

Prosecuting, Mrs Memory Ndlovu said Mademutse impersonated a police officer and threatened to arrest the two pupils aged 10 and 12 years for absconding school.

He also demanded money from the pupils in order to release them.

“On July 10 at around 10AM, the complainants were on their way to school when they met the accused who introduced himself as a police officer. He accused them of bunking school and told them he was taking them to the police station,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

“The accused then diverted route to a bushy area between Magwegwe West and Pumula North. The accused demanded money from the complainants so that he would release them.”

Mrs Ndlovu said the pupils were rescued by a resident who was using the same path.

The resident became suspicious and confronted Mademutse. The matter was reported to the police by a school teacher.-state media