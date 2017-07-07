Fake Giant Snake Hits Chinhoyi

Chinhoyi is on social-fire after a giant snake the length of a lorry was said to have hit the Mash West capital, this week. Many in the area hold that the story truly happened here. A video was circulated showing the large reptile carried at the back of a long truck in an incident said to have happened in Zimbabwe. But ZimEye correspondents in Mashonaland West have searched and found the incident to be nothing but fake. The video is believed to be from Brazil and furthermore records showed the footage’s time-stamp going as far back as the 9th Feb 2016. We would like to assure our valued readers and contributors that no such incident ever happened in Chinhoyi this week and the video is not from the area. – ZimEye

