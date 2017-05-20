FAKE GOAL? :Dynamos Referee Was Drunk, Says Wicknell Chivayo

Staff Reporter | Flashy Harare businessman and socialite Wicknell Chivayo says that the assistant referee who allowed a controversially offside Dynamos goal to stand against Highlanders last Sunday, was drunk.

Speaking to journalists in Bulawayo after the match Chivayo accused the referee’s assistant Thomas Kusosa of officiating the match in a drunken stupor which led him to make the controversial decision that led to the abandonment of the match after 41 minutes of play.

Chivayo a surprise self declared die hard Highlanders fan described the Dynamos equalising “goal” in the Battle of Zimbabwe as “fake” taking a swipe at assistant referee Kusosa who he said was “drunk” on the day of the match.

Chivayo who attended the match in Bulawayo said that it hurt him that he drove all the way from the capital to watch the blockbuster encounter, “only for the linesman to decide to cheat us with an offside goal”.

The goal sparked crowd trouble which forced the referee to call off the match after a 45 minute stand off.

“I have been and will always be a Highlanders supporter all my life. I grew up in Filabusi and went to school at Ekusileni Mission in Avoca. What upset me the most was that I drove my latest Range Rover Autobiography all the way to Bulawayo to cheer up my team only to be disappointed by that fake goal. We spent the morning at Joshua Nkomo’s statue assuring Umdala Wethu that we would win the match against all odds,” he said.