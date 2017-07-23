Fake PhD Holders Fake Police Arrest

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo is planning to introduce a law to jail people receiving degrees from unaccredited institutions. “Very soon it will be a criminal offence in Zimbabwe to offer, seek or receive a fake degree or to get one from an unaccredited organisation!” Moyo announced.

The influx of fake PhDs has seen many who include activist Patson Dzamara being named for acquiring the dodgy papers. For over three years Dzamara would gain access to conferences and sell the books under the pretense that he is a Doctor with a valid PhD certificate. People were made to part with their moneys under the guise of a claim to holding…

… a doctorate with commercial books sold and signed by him as “Dr. Patson Dzamara”, (SEE SCREENSHOTS OF BOOK SALE EVIDENCE, functions dating as far back as days after Itai’s disappearance: see for instance: 10th April 2015, and 31 October 2015).

Harare Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni earlier this year also turned down an honorary doctorate degree from a Dubai-based institute, arguing he would rather earn it through his own academic research.

He said the rate at which honorary degrees were being conferred on influential Zimbabweans was now worrying.

“I knew my turn would surely come,” he said in jest.

Manyenyeni said he was not aware of the little-known institution — Dubai Leadership Summit — which had sent him a letter asking him to travel to the United Arab Emirates to receive the doctorate. This comes as title-seeking Zimbabweans have been warned against acquiring educational qualifications from dubious local and international institutions, as they will not be recognised in the country.

He said the proposed law would apply retrospectively, which means several high-ranking government officials, including ministers, could be in soup for possessing fake degrees.

Cabinet has since approved the white paper for the Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Bill, 2017.

Manyenyeni said he had been advised that he would “pay” to attend the conference, where the doctorate would be conferred.

“I spent the last few years laughing when people were receiving these dubious degrees, so I will not accept it now,” he said.

“An honorary degree is an honour when it’s coming out of a proper institution, it is earned out of service but these degrees are a mockery to Zimbabwe.” – DailyNews/ZimEye