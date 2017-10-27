Fake Porno Advert :Hundreds Including Married Women Duped Into Applying For Sex Job

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru | They say the morals have gone to the dogs.

Due to the unprecedented level of unemployment in the country desperate Zimbabweans resort to all means of survival, including unorthodox ways.

Hundreds of desperate Gweru Residents, including married women were duped after responding to a What’s App Advert indicating an organisation based in the Midlands Capital was recruiting individuals willing to be filmed in the act.

The applicants were asked to pay $10 each and hundreds of Gweru Residents were duped.

The advert indicated that pornographic videos would be filmed in the Midlands Capital and actors would earn $ 700 per week while actresses would pocket $ 500 per week.

Investigations carried out by ZimEye.com indicated that some married women responded to the advert.

One Honest Elias Koke whose What’s App number was used to post the advert claimed he was oblivious of the origins of the advert.

“Yes my number was used to post the advert but I do not know who did it.

I am equally surprised as well.

At first I though it was a joke but I decided to notify the police because of the volume of the messages.

For your own information I am based in Harare and I have never been to Gweru,” said Koke.

Koke also denied he received money from the said applicants.