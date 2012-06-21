False claim that Zimbabwe is generous with refugees

17

As the international community celebrated World refugee day Wednesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) has claimed that Zimbabwe is generous to refugees as he commended the nation for accommodating several inflows from countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda and Sudan.

In a statement, the UNHCR expressed gratitude to Zimbabwe claiming that it is generous with refugees who continue to enter the country mostly through the northern Nyamapanda border post.

A statement read:
“UNHCR wishes to record its special thanks because despite the tremendous developmental and other challenges facing the country, the government and people of Zimbabwe have remained committed to preserving the institution of asylum, and tolerating the presence of refugees and other persons of concern on Zimbabwean territory,” said the UNHCR boss.

But the high commissioner was blasted by the Nottingham Zimbabwe community leader Regis Manyanya:

“Has the High Commissioner been to the refugee camp in Tongogara? I have been there. The conditions the refugees live in there is absolutely deplorable,” he said.

Manyanya said that animals in the bushes of Chiredzi are living better life than those in the refugee camps, ‘although the country does indeed allow entry of refugees from various countries’.

Several refugees of Ethiopian origin were also seen by ZimEye in the outskirts of Harare’s Waterfalls suburb, living in card box shelters in the bitter winter weather. ZimEye found that state media journalists had weeks before even photographed the destitute refugees, and with government well informed of their plight, they yet continued to languish in the outward dwellings.

Zimbabwe yesterday (Wednesday) joined the rest of the international community in commemorating the World Refugee Day – originally the African Refugee Day.

UNHCR’s 2011 Global statistical Trends Report show an increase in the number of refugees following a string of humanitarian crises that unraveled from late 2010 in Cote D’Ivoire, the Arab Spring in Libya, Yemen, Egypt and Tunisia. Other triggering events were those in the Sudan, and the now cyclic scenes of violence in Somalia.

At least 4.3 million people have to date been displaced worldwide, according to the report and out of this number, 800,000 sought refuge in other countries.

The international theme for this year’s commemorative events is “Dilemma” and the UN’s office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Zimbabwe has narrowed the dilemmas faced by refugees and other displaced people to two aspects: how to restore hope and ensure that refugee children have access to universal primary education. The theme speaks to the urgent need to address the increase in forced displacement across borders.

  • Kikikikikikiki poor maShona refugees taking care of poor refugees nxa!!!!

  • Bla Miki

    Mr Manyanya of Nottingham can speak credibly about what is happening in Zimbabwe today? Why do these mdc puppets always see evil in almost everything Zimbabwean? Do you want these refugees to be settled in Borrowdale? Why don’t you give credit where it is due or just shut up your sewage pond of a mouth.

  • Anonymous

    Bla Miki your ridiculous comments and reply’s may indicate you are more than one person. Most likely CIO keeping tabs by monitoring comments on this site and thus creating annoyance to keep the pot boiling. It is very difficult to think of any other explanation.

    Perhaps the best way round this problem is to ignore all entries made by this so called Bla Miki

  • Girinya

    Vana Reggie, calling yourself a leader of Zimbabweans in Nottingham! Zimbabwean leaders are in Zim saka iwe unotsvagei ikoko? You sound so desperate to please your hosts there so much that you don’t want to hear anything good about your country.You are not a leader there but a dealer kambwasungata kemunhu.

  • Papa Wemba

    Some pple havanyari.comenting negativ alwayz.I hav bn to chipinge and tongogara ungashore chii.Woda kut vapiwe masalaries here.nonsense.

  • Girinya

    This anonymous refering to Bla Miki’s comments as “ridiculous..” must be a hopeless idiot indeed.You think everyone who has the sense to decipher the folly of MDC politics is a CIO or something along those lines.Sorry kwazvo,tichasangana pasarudzo wanzwa here iwe manyoka?

  • Cedric Sibanda

    doesn’t matter if they are zanu or mdc, either way both parties are made up of shona scum! Look at them all around the world, wherever these shonas live they bring with them filth, crime and immoral practices. They are dirt. Watch these 2 uneducated idiots keep their mouths shut when their own shona army and police turn on them! Watch the army generals run to neighbouring countries when the time comes! Why? Because they are a cowardly bunch of useless savages! Look at Kasukuwere – he is in South Africa today, begging the white man to invest in Zimbabwe! Why does he continue to beg the white man to invest – because he is just another useless shona idiot who will turn against his own brothers tomorrow…

  • Greyhora

    Zimbabwe accepted 500 refugees but “exported” 3 million! What is commendable about that?

  • Bla Miki

    Anonymous raamai vako rakaora wazvinzwa here? I don’t write to stear debate but l comment in order to right certain wrongs, lies peddled by people like you to the whole world. If you see what l don’t see, what you see, why not enlighten me on such other than branding me a CIO, even ndikaita muCIO wacho zvinei newe iwe mboko yemunhu.

  • Themba

    Its true Zimbabwe accepts refugees in dozens and keep them as garbage,during the 80s Mozambicans flooded our country and they were seen loitering selling foodstuffs at all bus ranks,all of them had escaped femine in these so called refugee camps in Zimbabwe,UNCHR pays Zimbabwe a lot and the Zanu pf pockets every little bit of it.If you go to Borrowdale there are dogs well kept than these refugees in Zimbabwe.

  • Anonimas unonyafeyi kutiratidza zita rako. Always celebrating wen sumthin negetive is said bout Zim but ala this time hamulume. One by one they are realising their past mistakes and giving credit where its due. Endai munofa vatengesi hw cud one homosexual ajaira kupisi.ka kumashure kwevarungu comment on wats happening in Zim. Does he know Chamisa drives a brand new Merc ketesi ofu VaMugabe. Same goes for Welshman, Mbiti and others. Anything bad about that. Imbwa dzevanhu muchaafa nechando ikoko kuno munhu wese ave ZANU

  • mageza

    100% GREYHORA

  • Zimbabwe has done great for refugees and indeed for other nations. How many Malawians, Zambians are in our midst? Some to my suprise and consternation were given land!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Cedric Sibanda

    Yes and how many useless shona refugees in South Africa and the UK – 5 million! Why? Because each and every one of them are cowards – they ran away from that useless idiot mugabe! They never had the balls to stand up and fight!! Bloody cockroaches….

  • Themba

    Malawians came to Zimbabwe during the colonisation era and were allocated certain places like Mufakose,PARARUWE,Mabvuku they were working without complaints and were sunjected to the worst treatment by the British,Zimbabweans didnt want to work under similar conditions as they were more enlightened than their northern neighbours,even when we boast of having the Malawians did we not violently remove them during the land invasions do we ever think about others?

  • cio yokuita sei shut up

  • bona pombiyatyoka

    But you have to understand most people in Zimbabwe are living in poverty . Zimbabweans in general are more welcoming to refugees compared to other countries . The only bad person in Zimbabwe is Mugabe .