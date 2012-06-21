False claim that Zimbabwe is generous with refugees

As the international community celebrated World refugee day Wednesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) has claimed that Zimbabwe is generous to refugees as he commended the nation for accommodating several inflows from countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda and Sudan.

In a statement, the UNHCR expressed gratitude to Zimbabwe claiming that it is generous with refugees who continue to enter the country mostly through the northern Nyamapanda border post.

A statement read:

“UNHCR wishes to record its special thanks because despite the tremendous developmental and other challenges facing the country, the government and people of Zimbabwe have remained committed to preserving the institution of asylum, and tolerating the presence of refugees and other persons of concern on Zimbabwean territory,” said the UNHCR boss.

But the high commissioner was blasted by the Nottingham Zimbabwe community leader Regis Manyanya:

“Has the High Commissioner been to the refugee camp in Tongogara? I have been there. The conditions the refugees live in there is absolutely deplorable,” he said.

Manyanya said that animals in the bushes of Chiredzi are living better life than those in the refugee camps, ‘although the country does indeed allow entry of refugees from various countries’.

Several refugees of Ethiopian origin were also seen by ZimEye in the outskirts of Harare’s Waterfalls suburb, living in card box shelters in the bitter winter weather. ZimEye found that state media journalists had weeks before even photographed the destitute refugees, and with government well informed of their plight, they yet continued to languish in the outward dwellings.

Zimbabwe yesterday (Wednesday) joined the rest of the international community in commemorating the World Refugee Day – originally the African Refugee Day.

UNHCR’s 2011 Global statistical Trends Report show an increase in the number of refugees following a string of humanitarian crises that unraveled from late 2010 in Cote D’Ivoire, the Arab Spring in Libya, Yemen, Egypt and Tunisia. Other triggering events were those in the Sudan, and the now cyclic scenes of violence in Somalia.

At least 4.3 million people have to date been displaced worldwide, according to the report and out of this number, 800,000 sought refuge in other countries.

The international theme for this year’s commemorative events is “Dilemma” and the UN’s office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Zimbabwe has narrowed the dilemmas faced by refugees and other displaced people to two aspects: how to restore hope and ensure that refugee children have access to universal primary education. The theme speaks to the urgent need to address the increase in forced displacement across borders.