Family Cheats Death After House Goes Up In Smoke

Eleven people, including minors, escaped unhurt, but lost property worth thousands of dollars, after their rented house went up in smoke on Saturday morning due to a suspected electrical fault.

The house, located in Chinotimba high-density suburb, belongs to the National Railways of Zimbabwe and is leased by Nicodemus Mankombwe.

A distraught Mankombwe said he suspected that a faulty plug could have triggered the inferno from one of the bedrooms.

“We were sleeping in the bedroom and my daughter, who is in Grade 5, came rushing to us saying she was choking,” he said.

“We bolted out, and as I was exiting the bedroom, I saw flames coming from the bedroom, which is opposite to the kitchen. Everyone was woken up, so that they escape and luckily, our neighbours rushed to the scene with water buckets and hosepipes to douse the fire before we called the fire brigade.”

He said one of his cars was also affected by the heat from the inferno. Mukombwe’s wife, Buyile Dube said she was relieved that her family escaped unharmed.

“If these doors were wooden, we would be talking about a different story and we were lucky that the door was not locked,” she said.- Newsday