Family Fumes As Mother And Unborn Baby Die In An Ambulance

By Paul Nyathi| A Gwanda family is up in arms against the adminstration at Gwanda Provincial Hospital after what they claim was negligence on the part of the hospital in a Ceasarean section which resulted in the death of a mother and her unborn child.

According to the family, the hospital failed to execute the Ceasarian delivery which resulted in the death of both the mother and child in an ambulance on referral to United Bulawayo Hospitals on Monday evening.

A member of the family Mr Simbarashe Masarirana declared the family’s anger and displeasure at the hospital in a social media post accusing the hospital of negligence for carrying out a Ceasarian section without blood stock to administer into the patient as required.

“The hospital was very negligent in carrying out an operation when they knew that they did not have blood in stock,” said Masarirana.

The family outburst has attracted a huge uproar from the community of Gwanda which is now demanding for an immediate dismissal of the Hospital Adminstrator Mr Pugie Chimberengwa.

Asked for a comment on the matter Chimberengwa acknowledged that the hospital handled the case of the woman however claiming that the hospital was not negligent in the unfortunate death of the mother and child besides that they carried out the operation knowing that there was no blood available at the hospital blood bank.

“There was no blood in the hospital. This is a nationwide challenge as we learnt there was no blood at UBH as well,” said Chimberengwa.

Mr Chimberengwa further indicated negligence would have arisen in not carrying out the operation because there was no blood.

“However its not negligent to operate without blood as alleged. We do operate patients without blood otherwise we will lose more mothers,” he said.

“Not operating because there is no blood is negligence,” he added.

Contrary to the family’s ascertion, Chimberengwa said that the unborn baby was already dead inside the mother at the time the 41 year old mother reported at the hospital.

“History is that she was term (38 weeks) and she reported having started labour at 11am. She reported having an unsual labour pains followed by fresh blood bleeding at 1600 hours,” said Chimberengwa.

“Upon arrival at our maternity she was in a pool of uncontrolled bleeding. Attending doctor ordered an emergency caesarean section.”

“The team ( anesthetist and surgeon ) sought expert opinions from consultants at UBH on how to proceed faced with DIC and non availability of blood in the hospital. They were advised to operate and stop the bleeding, stabilise the patient and refer,” he explained.

“They proceeded. The findings were a retroplacental huge clot of dark blood. This confirmed the diagnosis of placenta abruption. Sadly the baby had died by then as the placenta had already separated. The urgent matter was to save the mother’s life.”

“The anesthetist and a midwife escorted the patient rendering resuscitation along the way. UBH team was on standby waiting for the patient. Sadly the team lost the patient near Kensington,” he added.

Chimberengwa however apologised to the family on behalf of the hospital on the death of their loved ones.

“I thus regret and apologise the family for the loss of life. Our team did the best possible given the obtaining circumstances,” he said.

Contacted for a further comment on the matter in wake of the submissions by the hospital, Masarirana refused to comment on the matter.

ZimEye.com efforts to get a comment from the Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director were not successful at the time of writing.