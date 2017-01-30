FAMILY HORROR: Kana Mission Admin Commits Suicide After Wife Accidentally Kills Mother And Friend

Dear Editor,

The Kana Mission community has been left in shock after the Hospital’s administrator Delani Ngwenya, committed suicide. It is said that Delani recently bought a car and was teaching his wife to drive and upon reaching his home yesterday afternoon she mistakenly stepped on the accelerator, instead of the the brakes thereby driving straight into the house where his mother, a visitor and his father were sitting.

Mrs Ngwenya Delani’s mother and Mrs Chamunorwa the visitor died on the spot. Delani could not stomach the loss thus he hanged himself. Delanis father has been taken to Harare hospital since he is critical.