Family Seeks Help To Locate Colstance Majaha Ncube Missing In South Africa

Statement | Help us locate COLSTANCE MAJAHA NCUBE in South Africa.

Colstance Majaha Ncube has been missing since the 2nd of January 2018. He was last seen at Hillbrow Spar. He is suspected to have been visiting someone in Berea/Hillbrow area.

Colstance lives in Alexandra but comes from Tshayile line in Tsholotsho.

If there is anyone who knows what might have transpired please help his family.

His phone has been off since.

The family is also appealing to the lady who sent an anonymous text saying Colstance “is no more.”