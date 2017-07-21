Famous NBA Star Visits Zimbabwe

MASVINGO and Ndarama High School had the rare opportunity for the second time in a row to host American artists when National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar Luc Richard Mbah A Moute (30) who plays for the Clippers paid a visit on Tuesday.

In mid-June they hosted Oklahoma music superstar Brian Nhira.

After touring the Great Zimbabwe Monuments, the NBA star had the opportunity to meet with some basketball talents in Masvingo at Ndarama.

There were 48 high school basketball students from Ndarama and Victoria High School, both girls and boys, who had the opportunity to have a mini-practise session with him.

“We just came to visit the school then they brought in other schools so we just watched them practice and give them a little advice,” Mbah A Moute said.

The founder and director of Fundamentally Astute Athletics (FAA), Mduduzi Mathe, confirmed bringing in the star to Masvingo.

“We brought Luc to Masvingo … got an opportunity to come here and thought this should be a great outreach for the kids.

“Everything happens in Harare so we thought of visiting one place out of the Capital although the time was limited hence the impromptu visit,” said Mathe.

Global Marketing fronted by Proud and Pride Masekesa negotiated with FAA for Mbah A Moute to pass through Ndarama High School and impart some few skills to the young talents.

Ndarama High School is the second school after Eaglesvale School in Harare to have such an opportunity to meet and practise with the Cameroonian NBA star.

Mbah A Moute is a small forward for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers and was accompanied by his agent Francois Nyam.