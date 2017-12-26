Farmers Optimistic About Mnangagwa Government’s Ability To Revive Agriculture

3

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Farmers here have expressed optimism at the new government’ s potential to revive agricultural activities in the country.

The farmers who spoke to ZimEye.com last week commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa’ s efforts to revive agricultural activities in the country.

Agriculture is regarded as the backbone of the country’ s economy.

Zimbabwe’ s agro based economy tumbled following the violent occupation of land owned by white commercial farmers.

Speaking at a seminar facilitated by Zimbabwe Super Seeds in Masvingo last week the farmers said they were willing to work with Mnangagwa’ s government to revive the country’ s economy.

Micah Chabata, a farmer from Mushandike Irrigation Scheme said he was confident that the new government would support farming activities across the country.

“Our irrigation scheme has the potential to contribute about $ 5 million per annum towards economic development.

We are happy to note that the new government is willing to fund our projects,” said Chabata.

“President Mnangagwa initiated the Command Agriculture Programme and he has passion for farming so we have no doubt he will support our projects,” said Rutendo Mhaka a Zaka based farmer.

  • Bluntboy

    So reviving agric is about returning farms to Pink people aligned to Locaste faction?

  • Saif al Zimbabwe

    Why are the white farmers being profiled?

  • Nomusa Garikai

    Did any of these farmers “expressing optimism” understand what President Mnangagwa’s “Command Agriculture” means?

    A word of warning to anyone out there who are tempted to believe that Zanu PF under President Mnangagwa is a different preposition to the Zanu PF under Mugabe, especially the white farmers who were driven off their farms by the Zanu PF thugs; the leader’s name has changed but his character and that of the party has not changed. The thugs who carried out “jambanja” (violent seizure of white owned farms) are still there and some of their leaders are even in President Mnangagwa’s cabinet!

    Zimbabwe is not yet ready to do business, including reviving its agricultural sector; not until the country has implemented the democratic reforms, restored the rule of law, restored property rights and held free and fair elections.