Farmers Optimistic About Mnangagwa Government’s Ability To Revive Agriculture

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Farmers here have expressed optimism at the new government’ s potential to revive agricultural activities in the country.

The farmers who spoke to ZimEye.com last week commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa’ s efforts to revive agricultural activities in the country.

Agriculture is regarded as the backbone of the country’ s economy.

Zimbabwe’ s agro based economy tumbled following the violent occupation of land owned by white commercial farmers.

Speaking at a seminar facilitated by Zimbabwe Super Seeds in Masvingo last week the farmers said they were willing to work with Mnangagwa’ s government to revive the country’ s economy.

Micah Chabata, a farmer from Mushandike Irrigation Scheme said he was confident that the new government would support farming activities across the country.

“Our irrigation scheme has the potential to contribute about $ 5 million per annum towards economic development.

We are happy to note that the new government is willing to fund our projects,” said Chabata.

“President Mnangagwa initiated the Command Agriculture Programme and he has passion for farming so we have no doubt he will support our projects,” said Rutendo Mhaka a Zaka based farmer.