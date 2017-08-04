Fatal Accident Near Mliswa’s Farm, 2 People Including ZRP Cop Feared Dead

By Staff Reporter | Two people including a police officer are feared dead after three vehicles collided at Twin River Inn, 10 Km out of Karoi along Chirundu highway.

According to eye witnesses the fatal accident happened last night.

“The update is that there is an accident but the number of those who died is not yet known”, posted one person claiming to be at the accident scene.

” Accident yaitikira paTwin River Inn involving 3 vehicles. An ex police officer one Nicks and someone called Ngito died on spot and Ngito is still trapped behind the steering wheel,”said another eye witness.

ZimEye could not get a comment from the police at the time of going to press.