Fatal Harare-Mutare Road Accident Kills More

ZimEye.com is receiving information of an accident that occurred along the Harare – Mutare road, in which nine people have perished.

Are you at the scene, send us your pictures, videos and narrations to editor-at-zimeye.com

Dear Editor,

Another commuter omnibus accident has claimed lives. The actual number of deaths keeps changing from two as some hospitalized ones are giving in. The accident was triggered by the driver failing to give way to crossing cattle, due to over speeding. The driver went and hit a haulage truck .

The accident happened just 15km away from Marondera along Harare – Mutare Road.

Franco Matsika, the commuter omnibus driver from Yellowcity was killed on spot.

One of the passengers aboard the O. Chitaka owned commuter stated that, “I heard a shocking loud bang just before the commuter veered off the road to land on its roof. There was chaos and pandemonium as some screamed in panic and the place became a bloodbath. Some died on the spot”

Names and victims of the accident are yet to be announced once relatives and next of kin have been notified.

This accident follows another terrible one that happened on Kariba Road where an overspeeding King Lion bus veered off the road and killed a number.

Currently riding kombis has become another death trap due to over speeding and authorities are struggling to find a solution to end road carnage. In some cases drivers working on commission are fighting hard to get more trips and end up speeding for dollars. Speed thrills but kills. This is human life being tampered with.

Citizen