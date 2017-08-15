FATAL MUGABE SUCCESSION WAR: Mnangagwa And Moyo Lock Horns, We Must Demand Reforms Now

Wilbert Mukori | Professor Jonathan Moyo and Emerson Mnangagwa are the heavy-weights in Zanu PF; these are two ten tonne bulls, supercharge with testosterone, locking horns; this is the clash of the titans. The Zanu PF G40 vs Lacoste factional war has moved up a gear, straight into overdrive. This is it!

Professor Jonathan Moyo has opened his attack with his Blue Ocean presentation revealing Emerson Mnangagwa’s plans to seize State Institutions and then, ultimately, seizing power from Mugabe himself. Mnangagwa has promised to give his counter presentation which will prove that our “nutty” Professor is a CIA American agent!

Jonathan Moyo has been at the heart of Zanu PF’s vote rigging machine and Emerson Mnangagwa has been at the heart of the party’s culture of violence and murder. So, the two have been a lot more than Mugabe’s right hand and left hand man; they have been are the right and left lobe of the tyrant’s brain. Mugabe owes his long stay in power to those two gentlemen, there is no question about it.

The two know the regime’s dirtiest secrets in great detail because they were involved in their planning, execution and/or burying the skeletons. Booting out of the party a simpleton Mai Mujuru was easy; she held very senior positions in the party and government but had no clue what was going on around her. Ever when she uncovered some serious stuff by accident, she lacked the intellect to understand its full import. Booting out Moyo or Mnangagwa, with all the wealth of information they have on everyone in the party, is a totally different kettle of fish.

Still, Zanu PF has certainly become too small to house these two bulls, Moyo and Mnangagwa; it is clear one of them must be booted out. The two bulls are now eyeing each other knowing fully well that when the fighting is done one will be food for the vultures. “Manya yamagora!” as one would say in Shona.

President Mugabe is behind the G40 factions. If he thought booting Mnangagwa out of Zanu PF was going to be as easy as booting out Mujuru; he could not have been more wrong. Whether Mugabe like it or not, he knows his fate and the fate of his ambitious and greedy wife is now irretrievably tied to the G40 faction. Whilst the two factions trading blows, each expose and counter expose; he, as the leader of Zanu PF, and the party will feel each blow. His and the party’s grip on power is weakening with each blow.

A weak and enfeeble Zanu PF will present the best opportunity to push for the implementation of the democratic reforms, since MDC leaders failed to get even one reform implemented during the GNU. Before the victorious faction, it is irrelevant which faction wins, has had the time to recover its breath and lick its wounds we must confront it with demands for democratic change.

Both Mnangagwa and Moyo have already made it clear that “Zanu PF will not reform itself out of office!”

Well, the democratic reforms are about restoring the people’s individual freedoms and basic human rights which Zanu PF has systematically eroded. The party must be pressed to explain who gave them the right to ride roughshod over the people denying them their freedoms, human rights, hope and human dignity!

If is important that we do not allow the next elections to take place with no reforms in place. Zanu PF will rig the elections and use the election result as cover to resist demands for reforms. The party will then use the next five years to consolidate its strangle hold on power and thus better able to resist future demands for reform.

By contesting the flawed July 2013 elections against the advice of SADC leaders, Morgan Tsvangirai and his corrupt and incompetent MDC friends accomplish nothing other than offer Zanu PF the bolt-hole to escape having to implement the democratic reforms, as David Coltart admitted in his book.

“The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn’t now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections,” confessed Senator Coltart.

“The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility.”

Since the rigged July 2013 elections the opposition have failed to get even one reform implemented and yet they still want contest next year’s elections. Tsvangirai is banking his hope of winning the elections on voter education and mobilization. We know Zanu PF has deliberately allocated fewer voter registration centres in opposition strong holds and followed this up with fewer polling stations in these areas compared to Zanu PF strong holds.

Besides there are other electoral problems such as a corrupted voters’ roll, a pro-Zanu PF public media, Zanu PF’s unfair access to public resources and funds to bankroll its election campaigns, etc. which gives Zanu PF the electoral advantage. The nation would be very foolish indeed to once again allow Zanu PF get away with holding another flawed election.

Tsvangirai is but an errant student who can answer but one question out of ten, voter education and mobilization alone will never be enough to counter Zanu PF’s many other vote rigging activities. We want free, fair and credible election and for that we must have all the democratic reforms implemented. There is no better time to demand the reforms from Zanu PF than now when the regime is breathless and enfeeble by its own savage internal factional war.

The G40 vs Lacoste factional war is going to be blood; when heavy weights like Jonathan Moyo and Emerson Mnangagwa lock horns, they do with explosive forces. Whatever the outcome of the fight happens to be; we, the people, must be quick and uncompromising in making our demands for democratic reforms and an end to dictatorial rule!