Father Tagarika Madusise Dies

Staff Reporter | The Roman Catholic Priest-in-Charge at Matiore Mission in Bikita, Father Thomas Tagarika Madusise (47) has been tragically killed in a road accident.

Thousands of Catholic community members converged at Gokomere Mission near Masvingo on Tuesday to bid farewell to the man so revered among his flock.

Father Madusise was described as congenial, humble, exemplary, loving and caring by many who gave farewell testimonies at the funeral.

He died on Friday last week after a head-on collision on Tuesday at around 4pm. The accident happened near Bhuka Business Centre as he drove from Matiore to his rural home in Berejena, Chivi where he was visiting his mother.

According to witnesses, the accident happened as he tried to overtake another car. Father Madusise got out of the car unscathed and an ambulance dashed him to Masvingo General Hospital.

He was given a clean bill of health at Masvingo Provincial Hospital and discharged before proceeding back to Chivi.

He however, started feeling sick on Wednesday and he returned to Masvingo General where his condition complicated. He had to be transferred to Harare on Friday.

He succumbed to death near Beatrice on his way to Harare at around 11 in the morning.

Four bishops; Dixon Bhasera, newly appointed Bishop Rudolph Nyandoro, Xavier Munyongani and Martin Munyanyi attended the funeral among tens of priests from Catholic dioceses around the country.

Father Joseph Mahlala who was Father Madusise’s classmate described the late as a humble man who was a great adviser to the young priests.

“He was a cheerful man, a great adviser, humble and exemplary,” said Father Mahlala.

Former director in the Ministry of Public Service, Dr Sylvester Maunganidze said Father Madusise was the first Catholic priest from his area in Chivi.

Fr Madusise was ordained priest on June 26, 2004 at Silveira Mission.

He did his primary education from 1979 to 1985 and secondary from 1986 to 1989 both at Berejena before proceeding to Mazowe Pre- Major Seminary. He studied Philosophy from 1996 to 1998 at Chishawasha Regional Major Seminary. From 2000 to 2004 he was again at Chishawasha studying Theology and obtained a diploma in Religious studies with the University of Zimbabwe.

The Catholic community continues to grieve over this painful loss.