FC Platinum Humiliated In Angola

Terrence Mawawa | Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Champions FC Platinum suffered a humiliating 0-3 defeat in Angola today.

The 0-3 drubbing at the hands of CD Primeiro de Agosto in

Luanda, Angola has all but ended FC Platinum’ s hopes of advancing to the next round of the CAF Champions League.

A brace from Jacque and Mongo Bokamba’s strike

gave Agosto a three-goal advantage ahead of the

second leg which will be played on the 20th of this

month at Mandava Stadium.

The home team took an early lead when Mongo

found the net in the seventh minute.

Goalkeeper Wallace Magalane made two

successive saves towards the half-hour mark before

FC Platinum got a chance a few minutes later but

the effort went wide.

Norman Mapeza’s men had another opportunity

in the dying minutes of the game and they failed to

find the target.

The second half saw Jacque completing his brace

inside six minutes.

The player netted the second goal for the hosts on

the 55th -minute mark before he added another one

six minutes later.

FC Platinum survived another late scare after a defensive blunder.