FC Platinum Humiliated In Angola

Terrence Mawawa | Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Champions FC Platinum suffered a humiliating 0-3 defeat in Angola today.
The 0-3 drubbing at the hands of CD Primeiro de Agosto in
Luanda, Angola has all but ended FC Platinum’ s hopes of advancing to the next round of the CAF Champions League.
A brace from Jacque and Mongo Bokamba’s strike
gave Agosto a three-goal advantage ahead of the
second leg which will be played on the 20th of this
month at Mandava Stadium.
The home team took an early lead when Mongo
found the net in the seventh minute.
Goalkeeper Wallace Magalane made two
successive saves towards the half-hour mark before
FC Platinum got a chance a few minutes later but
the effort went wide.
Norman Mapeza’s men had another opportunity
in the dying minutes of the game and they failed to
find the target.
The second half saw Jacque completing his brace
inside six minutes.
The player netted the second goal for the hosts on
the 55th -minute mark before he added another one
six minutes later.
FC Platinum survived another late scare after a defensive blunder.