Fear As Body Of Decapitated Woman Is Found In Cemetry

Residents of Mpandawana Town in Gutu were left shell-shocked when the body of a decapitated woman was found at Gutu Cemetry last week.

There is immense fear of prowling ritual murderers in Gutu District after the body was found with missing hands. Social media groups are abuzz with warnings of ritual murderers who could be lingering in the district.

Police Spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident.

The Mirror established that the body which was found in an advanced state of decomposition is at Gutu Mission Hospital Mortuary. One family from a village near the growth point visited the mortuary on Saturday after a member of the family who is mentally disturbed went missing.

They failed to positively identify the body and left the hospital after promising to return the next day with the Police but they never came back.

Police seem not be making any headway in the case.- Masvingo Mirror