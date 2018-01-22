Female Rapists Strike Again, Demand Sex At Gun Point

Female Rapists On The Prowl, Terrence Mawawa | Female rapists are on the prowl, forcing their male victims to have sex with them, police have said.

According to acting Mashonaland East Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza, on January 12 2018, three female rapists forced a 28-year-old Wedza man to have sex with them after drugging him.

According to Mwanza the three women were driving a posh vehicle in the company of a male accomplice.

“A Wedza man was sexually abused by three women. We advise members of the the public to avoid seeking transport from private vehicles.

We are working tirelessly to bring the culprits to book,” said Mwanza.

“The suspects pulled over at Goto Turnoff Bus Stop and ferried the man. They later drugged him at gunpoint along the way and the three women took turns to rape him,” said Mwanza.

The trio also allegedly drugged and sexually abused a Wedza male teacher after offering him a lift.