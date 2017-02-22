Female Rapists Strike Again: Gang Rape Teacher Steal His Sperm

A TEACHER from Lupane was reportedly kidnapped, drugged and “gang-raped” by four women, suspected to be sperm harvesters before they left him naked in a bush with bruised private parts.

Police in Lupane are investigating the matter, which is being treated as aggravated indecent assault.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Eglon Nkala confirmed the incident, saying it occurred on Friday night.

Sources close to investigations said the man filed a complaint at Lupane police station. He said he was sexually abused for hours by a group of four light skinned women who gave him a lift in a Toyota Quantum with South African number plates on Friday night.

He reportedly woke up naked in the bush, feeling extremely weak on Saturday morning.

A source told Chronicle that the man was given a lift in the Quantum with five people on board, four women and a man who was driving the vehicle.

“The teacher was intending to travel to Bulawayo on Friday night. He was given a lift by the group of women who were travelling in a Quantum with South African number plates. The man said the women were speaking IsiNdebele and another language that he could not understand.

“After some time, the driver diverted the route and one of the women told him that they wanted to pick up someone,” said the police source.

He said the driver suddenly stopped the car and one of the women quickly covered his eyes while the others held his feet and hands together.

“The man said they forced him to drink a substance from a bottle and he passed out. He suspects that they took turns to sexually assault him and took away his semen as he woke up at 5AM naked with a weak body and bruised private parts.

“He wore his clothes, which were left on the scene and walked to the main road where he boarded a lift to Lupane police station and filed a report,” said the source.

He added that the man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

Insp Nkala appealed to the public who have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspected sperm harvesters to report to their nearest police station.

Sperm harvesters first made headlines in 2011 when they pounced on motorists along the Gweru-Harare highway. Three Gweru women were arrested after they were caught at a roadblock with 31 condoms that contained semen.

Rosemary Chakwizira, Sophie and Netsai Nhokwara all of Mkoba Village Four, faced 17 counts of aggravated indecent assault but were acquitted due to lack of evidence. In 2015, a Gweru commuter omnibus driver Edson Nkiwane allegedly offered an 18-year-old vagrant accommodation at his house before collecting his sperm that he stored in a bottle, after performing oral sex on the homeless man.

Last year three women allegedly abducted a man from Cowdray Park and forced him to have sex with them before taking away his semen.

The suspects allegedly offered a lift to the man along 6th Avenue in Bulawayo. The man was travelling to Cowdray Park at around 8PM.

Sperm harvesters are suspected to use semen for rituals. – State Media