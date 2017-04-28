Teacher Has Sex With 4 Boys, Rapes 2 Students At The Same Time

A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher arrested Saturday admits to having sex with four high school students – two at the same time – according to local reports.

Heather Lee Robertson, 38, of Lufkin, is charged with four counts of improper relationship between educator and student, according to KTRE-TV. The site reports an arrest affidavit says that she admitted to having sex with the students.

The Lufkin Daily News reports the Hudson ISD police investigation started last Thursday when they received information Robertson had possibly been sexually active with several high school students.

The Hudson ISD police received a list of possible students involved with Robertson and began questioning each of them.

One student told police he and Robertson started “chatting and sexting” on Snapchat after spring break. Then Robertson asked the boy to come over to her apartment to have sex. The boy said he had a friend with him and asked if it was OK if he came over. She then welcomed both of the boys to her apartment.

At the apartment, she told the boys to follow her to her bedroom, where she began taking off her clothes before having sex with both students at the same time, according to the Lufkin Daily News. The second student involved in the incident admitted to the encounter as well.

Two different students said they would sneak out of their homes and Robertson would pick them up and take them back to her apartment to have sex. She would then take them back home afterward.

She is currently in Angelina County Jail on a $200,000 bond, according to KTRE-TV. – Chron