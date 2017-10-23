Fiasco At Chibaba Show

Dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love’s album launch on Saturday night nearly degenerated into a fiasco when fans turned violent shortly after a guest performance by Silent Killer and saw fans running for life in the near-stampede at Mbare Netball Complex.

Soul Jah Love, who was launching the album, Ndofirapo, however, lived up to his billing with an electric performance that lasted nearly an hour during which fans danced along to the music.

The Pamamonya Ipapo hitmaker was accompanied by his wife and fellow dancehall musician, Bounty Lisa, for whom he recently paid lobola.

He dished out songs from his previous albums, with his crew mesmerising fans with their dancing prowess, but it was the monster track, Pamamonya Ipapo, that brought the house down.

The show started around midnight with performances by Empress Massina whose hits — Havasati Vandiziva, Mangoma and Mukwende — went down well with fans.

She also performed Panhongonya alongside television personality, Oscar Pambuka, who is featured in the song.

Fellow dancehall chanter Kinnah, popularly known as Mr Mbare — offered a top drawer performance that had fans yelling, “Mr Mbare! Mr Mbare!”

Nutty O, Freeman, Jah Signal and Silent Killer also gave good accounts of themselves before paving way for emerging chanters, torching the fans anger.

The fans started throwing bottles onto the stage around 3am to express their anger, as they had anticipated more performances from the popular artistes.

The album launch saw several fans opening new bank accounts with POSB and getting a $2 discount into the show whose charge was $5. Some lucky fans won POSB T-shirts, bottle drinks and umbrellas. Newsday