FIFA President Visits Zimbabwe To Celebrate Chiyangwa’s Birthday



FIFA’s new president, Gianni Infantino has indicated he will be flying to Zimbabwe to celebrate Cosafa and ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa’s birthday.

The party to be held in Harare, will also celebrate Chiyangwa’s election as president of Cosafa.

Infantino in a letter said:

“I would like to thank you for your letter dated 8 January 2017 and for your kind invitation to visit your country this month. I am very pleased to confirm my visit.

“This will take place in connection with my trip to South Africa for the FIFA Executive Summits in Johannesburg, which will take place from 21-23 February 2017.

“I will be arriving in Harare on Thursday 23 February 2017 at around 18:00 and leaving on Friday at 18:00. I have no doubt that this visit will help us to lay foundation for further fruitful cooperation and share our personal vision for the continued development of our sports in your country.”