FIFA’s Infantino, Mugabe Honoured With Award Winning Sculptures

Zimbabwe’s prolific Multi-Talented African Roots Music singer and world renowned sculptor-cum-businessman Bryn Taurai Mteki aka Sekurutau, who is back in the country after 16 years in America and Germany is basking in the glory of his newly found fame after two of his masterpieces won the global appeal.

No Doubt Sekurutau has proven he is the all-time greatest artist to hail from Zimbabwe impacted worldwide.

The 41-year-old sculptor had two of masterpieces presented to President Mugabe and another to FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the weekend.

Infantino was in Zimbabwe to attend the belated birthday celebrations for the Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) and ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa that were held at the Harare International Conference Centre.

However, the World football’s most powerful man paid a courtesy on President Mugabe at State House where he was gifted with the soccer ball stone sculpture as a token of appreciation for his visit.

Returning the good gesture, Infantino presented the Zimbabwean leader with the bronze piece, a realistic three-dimensional sculpture of President Mugabe.

Both sculptures exhibit Mteki aka Sekurutau’s trademark whose multidisciplinary artworks explore his creative genius in the exact form and content.

When you the soccer ball sculpture you do not confuse it for anything else and when you see President Mugabe’s bronze piece you know it is the Zimbabwean president.

Such is his great artistry of Sekurutau which has won him global appeal with some of his artworks found in private and permanent collection of world’s top galleries.

The two pieces will add on to his long list of masterpieces that have been presented to some of the world’s famous leaders including the likes of R.Kelly Jay-Z , Former Super eagles Austin Jay Jay Okocha , Arnold Schwarzenegger , Mike Tyson , Kirsty Coventry , Manchester United Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke, Rev . Jesse Jackson and many more

In 2011, Sekurutau was commissioned to sculpt a piece for former FIFA president Sepp Blatter during his visit to Zimbabwe.

He has also produced the Calabash Women sculptures that adorned Johannesburg’s Sandton Square during the FIFA World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

Sekurutau comes from a family tree of great sculptors with his father Richard Mteki and late uncle Boira Mteki being renowned sculptors of the first generation. Apart from music and sculpture Sekurutau is a Businessman the Founder of BrynBrands Empire with interest in Retail Supermarkets, Bottle stores , Night clubs , Butcheries and fast foods as well as transport, mining and a Clothing line among others.