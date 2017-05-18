D-DAY: Grace’s Ex-Hubby Goreraza Spills All On President Mugabe

3

Friday the 18th May 2017 could be the explosive day the world knows all about Zimbabwe’s First Family:

…secret bedroom robbery.

Ray Nkosi | First Lady Grace Mugabe’s ex-husband, Stanley Goreraza announces that he is in the next few hours spilling “all the beans” in an expose likely to cause a mass embarrassment for the First Family.

Goreraza who has been ranting numerous times on the Facebook portal publicly conjoined by known friends, wrote saying “because of the phone call and emails I received today; I am going to punish you on Friday,” he fumed.

Wrote one activist in response (name withheld), ” My brother Stanley Goreraza is loaded with secrets most of which I can substantiate. In gospel of fraud, what they now call “gospel of prosperity” they say “go deeper papa”.” 

Another ZimEye reader, quipped in saying “spill the beans. I can sympathize with your situation. This tin pot dictator, steals your wife, sends you into exile and deprives you of the freedom of being resident in your own country. What a cruel man Mugabage is. Those security officers who threaten you should know that this terrible sin that the dictator has committed against you will never be forgotten by God . Remember how God loved David and how he sent his top general to die in the war just because he wanted the wife! The curse came upon David later on. This Tin pot dictator who happens to think that Zimbabwe is the second developed country after SA, is past his sell-by date . It’s time for you to hit back. Every man who has not sold his soul to the devil is with you on this one . Believe me all those people involved in this dastardly act better watch, karma is coming for you.”

Goreraza who seems to have received threats that can only be insinuated to be coming from Mugabe’s agents responds saying, “every time you try to intimidate and threaten me, I will punish you by revealing some (more) of your secrets.”

Goreraza who is an officer in the Air Force of Zimbabwe and the current defence attaché at the Zimbabwean embassy in China (recently relocated to India), makes the following threat, “I am going tell all of Zimbabwe about your injections and the synthetic supplements you take to cheat age.”

President Mugabe once revealed that the secret to his unwrinkled face was botox.

  • Chikomo

    Haa haa…this Goreraza should just say whatever there is to say or SHUT UP

  • Low Autobrake

    Julian Assange didn’t make threats. He just published WikiLeaks. It is a common secret that the biltong skinned tinpot despot gets haemoplasma replacement therapy, steroid injections and botox treatment everytime he’s in Singapore. Nothing new. Whoever is posing as Goreraza should not rake ys for simpletons.

  • Drogo

    And he works for them…. Nxaa, I guess his former wife’s attention seeking madness rubbed onto him also.