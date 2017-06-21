Fire Guts Down Bulawayo Car Dealership Workshop

CBD Building Gutted By Fire CBD Building Gutted By Fire – LIVE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Miyerkules, Hunyo 21, 2017

Staff Reporter | A fire has gutted down a Bulawayo car dealership.

An eye witness Mr Mlungisi Dube told ZimEye the fire took place in a Toyota dealership between Joshua Nkomo and 11th Avenue.

The dealership went on fire with several cars inside being seen burning up, as a crowd of curious spectators taking videos and photos swelled. While no casualties have been reported yet, Dube explains that had the fire brigade not arrived to put out the fire, it could have spread to other buildings in the CBD.

Around the time of printing the fire brigade could be seen making efforts to douse it. This is a developing story more to follow…