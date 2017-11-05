Fire Mnangagwa, BYO Zanu PF Province Moves Motion | BREAKING NEWS

Ray Nkosi |Zanu PF Bulawayo Province has passed a resolution to expel Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the party and has called for disciplinary action against youths “bought” to boo First Lady Grace Mugabe.

It is a deja vu moment in Zanu PF politics as Mnangagwa’s fate seems to have been sealed in exact similar fashion to Joice Mujuru.

At the same meeting former War Veterans Minister Tshinga Dube was unceremoniously kicked including other Central Committee members among them Women’s League Provincial Chairperson, Eva Bitu were ejected from the meeting.

The explosive meeting saw a number of party officials being fingered as being part of Mnangagwa’s camp who participated in the disturbances that took place at the interface rally in Bulawayo yesterday.

Also fingered as being the financier of factional politics in Zanu PF was businessman, Mr Raj Modi who is said to have provided meals for the party factional team that is said to have come from the Midlands using Kwekwe and Deka high schools’ buses.

Sources within the meeting indicated that Dube was excused from the meeting being held at the party Bulawayo offices by other ZANU PF for reasons yet to be made available to ZimEye.com.

Sources in Masvingo have also informed ZimEye.com that the on going ZANU PF PEC has also recommended for the expulsion from the party of heavyweights that include Lovemore Matuke, Josiah Hungwe, Ezra Chadzamira, Edmund Mhere and Paul Mangwana.

Details are still coming through from the two meetings. More to follow…