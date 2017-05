Staff Reporter | Zanu PF National Commissar Savior Kasukuwere is fighting fire with fire. While the Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa controlled state media reported Monday as the D-Day for Kasukuwere, instead images of him taking a dive into the sea emerged during his jaunt with President Robert Mugabe in Mexico.

