‘Fired’ Bhasikiti To Defy Mujuru And Contest In Mwenezi East

President Robert Mugabe has set April 8, 2017 as the date for the Mwenezi East parliamentary by-election. The seat fell vacant on December 22, 2016 following the death of Joshua ‘Mazebra’ Moyo after a long illness.

The nomination court will be convened at Masvingo Magistrates Court on February 17, 2017.

Recently expelled Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) founding member, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti said the ZimPF ‘brand is ours’ and vowed to contest the by-election on the party’s ticket.

He told TellZim News that ZimPF will hold primary elections to field a candidate for the by-election.

“What Mujuru did does not bother us at all. We are going to Mwenezi and no one will stop us. We will use the ZimPF brand and as for Joyce Mujuru, she will have to look for another name if she is still interested in politics. We are actually going to meet with party members tomorrow (Saturday) and hold our primaries,” Bhasikiti said.

“If people choose me to stand for them, I will do so. It is the people’s voice we should obey,” he added.

Bhasikiti also promised continued support for ZimPF candidate; Rosewetta Madzivire who is battling it out with Zanu PF’s William Shangwa in the Masvingo RDC Ward 12 by-election slated for February 25, 2017.

“ZimPF is going for the Masvingo RDC ward by-election and we are rallying behind our candidate full time,” Bhasikiti said.

In 2015, soon after his expulsion from Zanu PF, Bhasikiti failed to turn up for the nomination court despite having earlier promised to contest the seat as an independent.

Moyo was then declared winner uncontested but he soon fell ill and was unable to attend parliament for much of his time before he eventually passed away. – TellZim