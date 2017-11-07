Fireworks As Ngwena Allies Resist Dismisal,,,CIO Boss Targeted

MUGABE vs MNANGAGWA MUGABE vs MNANGAGWA Posted by ZimEye on Monday, November 6, 2017

Staff Reporter | Temperatures are not only high in the weather in Gwanda town this afternoon, but higher within the ZANU PF provincial offices in the town where at least five highly ranking party officials are facing the axe for aligning themselves to ousted former Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa.

Sources within the party have revealed to ZimEye.com that the Provincial Council will definitely be passing a resolution to dismiss senior party members amongst them; Kembo Mohadi, Abednico Ncube, Japhet Dube, William Dhewa and Gwanda Mayor Knowledge Ndlovu.

The sources indicated that at least 20 members have been listed for dismissal allegedly for working with Mnangagwa against First Lady Grace Mugabe and President Robert Mugabe.

The province is also reportedly going to be making a recommendation that the listed members together with Mnangagwa be permanently dismissed from the party and stripped of their responsibilities in the party and government.

Mohadi is currently the Minister of State Security while Ncube was recently dismissed from cabinet in a cabinet reshuffle by President Mugabe.

Dube was also only recently appointed into the National Arts Council Board while Dhewa is the ZANU PF Provincial Treasurer.

ZimEye.com is following the proceedings very closely and will provide more details as they unfold.