Fireworks Expected as Zim Darts Champion of Champions Gets Underway

By Paul Nyathi| The seventh edition of the National Darts Association of Zimbabwe (NDAZ) Champion of Champions challenge gets under way in Munyati this weekend with fireworks expected in the annual darts season opener.

The tournament brings together provincial club champions and their runner ups from all the ten provinces of the country to determine the national champions of the season before.

Speaking in an interview with ZimEye.com from Munyati in the Midlands Province where the tournament is being hosted, NDAZ President Menard Moyo said that 15 of the country’s top teams have confirmed participating in this year’s tournament.

“15 teams have confirmed participation. We expect a high quality tournament as these are the top teams in the country,” said Moyo

NDAZ Secretary General Stephen Mwarindira echoed Moyo saying that this year’s edition is set to be one of the toughest as teams have been preparing very hard for this tournament to turn the apple cart against champions The A’Team from Mashonaland West.

“A’ Team is the best team in Zimbabwe and constitute of the Darts legend (David Nyemba) who stated playing and winning in 1988. He is the current Zimbabwe Captain. Supported by his son Kudzanayi Nyemba, Simon Mujuru who are also National Players. It’s team to watch watch and also all teams will be very happy to beat A’ Team,” said Mwarindira.

I hope it will be very good tournament and players seem to be highly motivated. I am told they have been training throughout the off-season for this tourney,” added Mwarindira.

Mwarindira analyses the participating teams as follows:

Bulawayo Metro

1) Railways

2) Highlanders

Bulawayo Province brings with it huge experience with players to watch being Albert Tawanda from Highlanders who is sometimes hard to beat and he is a National player.

They also have very good players like Mgcini Nkala and Garai Simbanegavi who represent them in the Nationals and they are also players to watch.

Railstars – Patrick Zimidzi is a good player and sometimes hard to beat. He is also a National Player. Boniface Maningi & Melly Tshuma are players to watch.

Harare Metro

1) Railton

2) Flying Eagles

The duo brothers from Mavima (Tobias & Simba), plays descent Darts but there are people to watch from Railton. Both are former National players. Youth Aubrey Maganga and Stanley Muradzikwa can upset seniors. They are very good.

Flying Eagles – Munyaradzi Chigodora, Talent Denhere, Learnmore Sango, Crispen Nkomo and their Captain Zvamaida Dhamu are strong players to watch.

Mash Central

1)Bindura Scorpions

2) Madziro Snipers

Bindura Scorpions – has two ladies who play like men (Linister Mutinhiri and Jennifer Njini), they make that team very strong in support of Godfrey Kativhu and Archibald Jera.

Madziro Snipers – also have Mery Meki (lady) National player, makes it a strong side along her husband Joelson Taranhike. Chaltone Chikwekwe is a all time player who is also good.

Mash West

1) A’ Team (reigning Champions)

2) Rio-Zim

Masvingo

Only have one team – Mwenezana.

Mat South

1) Gwanda & District

2) Blanket B

Gwanda and District is a strong team and they also have a lady player Sawujadi Phiri who sometimes shock men.

Blanket B has Empilweni Sibanda who is their back bone.

Midlands

1) ZRP S.U. Buchwa

2) Tamakwa

Buchwa has a number of players to watch. The likes of Takesure Gudo, Brighton Mudhanganyi, Hoitsimolimo Nare and their Chairperson Ian Nyathi. They are the second best club so far in Zimbabwe and team to watch.

Tamakwa has Veteran players like Alson Dale (former National player), Tabeth Zhoya (National Veteran player and lady), Farai Zindonda senior and junior make the team very strong. Michael Chikomba is very good player to watch in that team too.

Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Matabeleland North failed to send teams to the tournament due to varied logistical problems.

ZimEye.com will keep track of the two day tournament and provide results and information as they avail.