Fireworks Expected at National Sports Stadium As Caps , Bosso Clash

By Terrence Mawawa| Premier Soccer League arch rivals Caps United and Highlanders clash in a potentially explosive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at the giant National Sports Stadium today.

Despite the fact that both teams are out of contention for the PSL Title, there is no doubt that the two teams will be highly motivated by the quest to claim the bragging rights associated with the high profile fixture.

Matches between the two teams have always been difficult to predict. However Caps United have always struggled against Bosso in premiership clashes.

With players like Hardlife Zvirekwi, Moses Muchenje, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza and Dominic Chungwa, Makepekepe hope to collect maximum points.

Bosso will look up to Rahman Kutsanzira, King Nadolo, Honest Moyo and veteran defender Eric Mudzingwa for inspiration.

Soccer fans have predicted an exciting game.

Barry ‘Mr Caps’ Chimombe of Gutu Mupandawa predicted a 2-0 victory for Makepekepe.

“We will beat Highlanders 2-0 and Dominic Chungwa will score both goals. We respect Bosso but they have been inconsistent this season,” said Chimombe.

Victor Darius of Rujeko, Masvingo, a staunch Bosso fan said:”We are poised for a 3-1 victory over Caps United.”