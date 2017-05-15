Day One For French President in Office

A powerful pick is crucial for Mr Macron, who must do well in next month’s parliamentary elections to push through some economic reforms on his plate.

Later this month he plans to visit Germany to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel for some warm up on bilateral relations.

The 39-year-old former investment banker and economy minister was inaugurated yesterday in a colourful ceremony at the Élysée Palace.

In his keynote speech he reiterated “the power of France is not declining – [instead] we are on the brink of a great renaissance”.

While Mr Macron has kept his choice of PM under wraps, the BBC says Édouard Philippe, the mayor of Le Havre could be the one.

Mr Philippe is not a member of the president’s new party – La République En Marche – but of the centre-right Republicans.

This would mean Mr Macron trying to draw into his camp diverse figures from the conservative opposition.

Macron plans to reform the eurozone, giving it a common budget and its own finance minister, but will need German support.

On the other end Germany wants to see France carry out structural changes such as reducing public spending and reforming its rigid labour market.

Mr Macron has promised cooperation as he tries to revive the economy and cut back on unemployment. To accomplish such tall orders, his party will need a majority in parliament.

République en Marche recently unveiled more than 400 candidates for June’s elections. Many have never held elected office before.

Mr Macron made history as Francis youngest leader since Napoleon and the first to be born after 1958, when a presidential system was established