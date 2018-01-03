First Lady Auxillia gets Praise From Tsitsi Masiyiwa And Angie Masuku

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has been hailed by Econet Boss Strive Masiyiwa’s wife, Tsitsi and also by the Minister of State for Bulawayo Province, Angeline Masuku.

Mrs Tstitsi Masiyiwa said Auxillia is “is leading by example. Her actions speak loudly,” she wrote on her Twitter portal yesterday.

Meanwhile Minister Masuku said, “I want to thank umama uMnangagwa who has brought back the dignity of Zimbabwean women. Zimbabwean women were just like, I don’t know whether a butterfly but she has brought back the dignity of Zimbabwean women.

When she came to Bulawayo, the women of Bulawayo did not tire to say ye kulomama laphana. Mama mantain your dignity as a Zimbabwean woman to assist our President, siyabonga mama,” said Masuku to a thunderous applause from the audience.

Masuku was one of the first Politburo members to warn former President Robert Mugabe that his wife’s utterances during the Meet the People rallies were likely to divide party members.

The First Lady has had a hectic festive season as she spent her time visiting children’s homes, old people’s homes and hospitals.

She has not only donated goods but spent time playing with children and even serving them lunch.

Her predecessor has been heavily criticised for using public platforms to attack her perceived enemies.

During her last public appearance, Mrs Mugabe attacked President Mnangagwa at a church rally while putting on apostolic church regalia.

Despite being a church event, Mrs Mugabe used the platform to gloat about her lifestyle and continued with her acerbic attacks on President Mnangagwa leaving Zimbabweans at large questioning the motive for bringing churches together.

Masuku also took time to remind President Mnangagwa of the 9th Interface rally where he was also attacked and threatened with dismissal from Government.

“It is happening in the City of Kings where your Excellency, you demonstrated and I want to say you demonstrated . . . when you were pointed at by umunwe (finger) in this city and the people of Zimbabwe led by the people of Bulawayo spoke.

“They said ‘. . .into oyenzayo siyayizonda . . . ’ Your Excellency I want to say the people of Bulawayo have changed that song now, they are saying ‘Into oyenzayo siyayithanda.’ That’s what they are saying now, that is the message they said I should pass on to you, your Excellency,” she said.

Masuku commended President Mnangagwa for his punctuality and commitment to work in his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the country.

“Sonke silomsebenzi, tese tine basa to make the dream of our President come true. Your Excellency people now know what time to get into the office and what time to knock off and thank you for that. We appreciate that,” she said.

“People have been feeling at home, like we always say feel at home but your coming in made people feel at work and not at home. Thank you your Excellency”.