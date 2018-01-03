First Lady Mnangagwa Gives Moving Testimony

The First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa’s round the country tour of children’s homes today took her to Manicaland Province where she met children from 14 orphanages.

Describing the tours as an eye opener, the First Lady made a passionate call on Zimbabweans to rediscover their ‘ubuntu’ ideology so that problems affecting vulnerable people can be fully tackled.

The sound of her coming is now being met with wild jubilation for every child knows a mother is too often a bearer of gifts.

Such was the anticipation when Mnangagwa descended on Manicaland where she lived true to the expectations, distributing goodies to 14 children’s homes and even to expecting mothers.

As a show of their joy, the young and the old from the Hatzel community flooded the dance floor, welcoming the First Lady in dance and song.

Addressing the gathering at Fairfield Children’s Home Hatzel, Mnangagwa said communities must consider taking care of extended families and stop the heartless dumping of children.

She advised that adoption of children could be an option to ease pressure in the various homes.

The situation at many children’s homes highlights why Mnangagwa shares a vision to empower women who she believes are key in economic development.

Manicaland Provincial Minister of State, Monica Mutsvangwa commended the First Lady for prioritising children’s rights.

Manicaland Province becomes the 5th province to benefit from the First Lady’s Christmas donations to children’s homes.

The programme is expected to benefit more than 4000 vulnerable children across the country.-state media