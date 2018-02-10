Fists Fly At Tsvangirai Hospital

3

By Paul Nyathi| The visitors waiting lounge at the Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg nearly generated into a boxing arena as members of the ailing MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s family failed to find common ground on who to be at his bedside.

Reliable sources close to the family told ZimEye.com late Friday night that Tsvangirai’s son Vincent was withheld by family members and hospital security personnel on Wednesday from beating up his step mother Elizabeth Macheka who the family was barring from seeing her husband.

The family is accusing Elizabeth of continuously pestering Tsvangirai to attend to the MDC-T presidency succession where she is reportedly backing MDC Vice President Nelson Chamisa to succeed Tsvangirai.

According to the sources the family had a very heated argument which resulted in Vincent attacking Elizabeth and vowing that she will never find her way close to his father’s bedside.

The sources indicated that the hospital administration had to hold a separate meeting with the family elders and Macheka where it was resolved that only Tsvangirai’s mother be allowed to access him.

  • Make Zimbabwe Great

    Shades of Zanu PF playing out here. Grace backing Sekeramayi after realising that being infected with an STP (Sexually Transmitted Presidency) might not be as easy as she previously thought.

  • eliasha

    thats how to settle issues as man let fists fly

  • Vangodza

    Thats when you see that ZANU constitution is stronger than this one which remains twisted in one’s pocket in a foreign clinic when the electorate is here in Zim. Family taking party issues as a family inheritance, lol. Magogo kutoti iParty yemwana wangu, kkkki.