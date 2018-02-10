Fists Fly At Tsvangirai Hospital

By Paul Nyathi| The visitors waiting lounge at the Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg nearly generated into a boxing arena as members of the ailing MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s family failed to find common ground on who to be at his bedside.

Reliable sources close to the family told ZimEye.com late Friday night that Tsvangirai’s son Vincent was withheld by family members and hospital security personnel on Wednesday from beating up his step mother Elizabeth Macheka who the family was barring from seeing her husband.

The family is accusing Elizabeth of continuously pestering Tsvangirai to attend to the MDC-T presidency succession where she is reportedly backing MDC Vice President Nelson Chamisa to succeed Tsvangirai.

According to the sources the family had a very heated argument which resulted in Vincent attacking Elizabeth and vowing that she will never find her way close to his father’s bedside.

The sources indicated that the hospital administration had to hold a separate meeting with the family elders and Macheka where it was resolved that only Tsvangirai’s mother be allowed to access him.