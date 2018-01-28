Five cross border traders killed in horror accident

By Paul Nyathi

FIVE people all suspected to be cross border traders were killed in a horrific car accident on Saturday morning along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road.

The accident happened about twenty kilometres outside Bulawayo when the Toyota Granvia they were travelling in burst a rear tyre and overturned.

Four others were injured with one in a critical condition and still admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Only one escaped with minor bruises and was not taken to hospital.

According to ZimEye.com sources all the eleven passengers were travelling from a cross-border shopping trip in Francistown Botswana when the accident happened.

The source said the vehicle burst its rear left tyre, resulting in the driver losing control.