A letter bomb, apparently inscribed with the words “get well soon mom” exploded at a house in Musgrave.

According to Rescue Care paramedics five people were injured and rushed to hospital.

The parcel was delivered to a home in Essenwood Road on Friday and was opened in the lounge when it exploded. Police, including members of the bomb squad descended on the scene. Police cordoned off the house while investigators combed the scene for clues. Who the target of the bomb was is not yet known.- IOL