Form 3 Pupil Caught In Horror $4 Nightmare

A NYANGA-based lady of the night has been jailed for 12-months after being convicted of sleeping with a 15-year-old teenager at her lodgings on December 31 following a consensual $4 quickie.

Tatenda Munembe (20) from Nyamhuka will, however, do unpaid work after Nyanga provincial magistrate, Mr Ignatio Mhene, set aside three months on condition of good behaviour and the remaining nine months on condition that she performs 315 hours of community service.

She was facing charges of contravening Section 70 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act which criminalises being intimate with a minor.

Public prosecutor, Mr Kelvin Mufute, told the court that on December 31, the suspect was intimate with the teenager.

“The complainant is a juvenile doing Form Three at Nyangani High School. On December 31 at around 9pm, the complainant was at Nyamhuka Business Centre in the company of his friends when he was approached by the accused who was soliciting for men.

“The accused asked the teenager if he was interested in being intimate with her and the complainant agreed to sleep with her. He revealed that he had $4 for the session,” he said.

The hooker then took the teenager to her homestead and slept with him.

After the act, the complainant paid $4 for services rendered and they later returned to the business centre.

On January 5, the teenager’s mother heard from the grapevine that her son had been intimate with a hooker and she confronted him.

The teenager narrated the abuse to his mother and the case was subsequently reported to the police.

The complainant was referred to Nyanga District Hospital where he was medically examined. – Manica Post