By Terrence Mawawa| Former Highlanders FC star midfielder Costa Maradzike has

died.

Maradzike died at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Details about his illness are yet to be released.

During his heydays, Maradzike was a utility member of the Highlanders squad before moving to Mwana Africa.

Maradzike also played for the now defunct Lancashire Steel in Kwekwe and he also

also played for the Zimbabwe National Under 23 Team.