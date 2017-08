Staff Reporter | Former CIO Minister Didymus Mutasa was rumoured to have died yesterday.

A flaming rumour claimed that he had committed suicide.

But his nephew, Temba Mliswa (Norton MP) revealed Wednesday morning the man is still alive and well.

Mliswa published several photos and a video proving that the man is not at all in a mortality crisis. Mutasa can be seen in the video gesticulating albeit saying nothing.