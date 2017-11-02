Former CIO Boss Sees Red In Parliament

By Staff Reporter-Parliament on Wednesday prematurely adjourned after the newly appointed Justice minister and former CIO boss ,Happyton Bonyongwe, had failed to respond to the Members of Parliament’s affairs which had been raised by Norton MP Temba Mliswa.

Chaos stated in the house of assembly after Mliswa had asked Bonyongwe when their sitting allowances and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) would be disbursed.

Mliswa and others also demanded to know who the leader of Government business in the House was, especially following the appointment of Bonyongwe as the new Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Mliswa almost exchanged blows with Zanu PF Harare South legislator Shadreck Mashayamombe after the latter had defended Bonyongwe who was failing to respond to the former.

The two were eventually ejected from the chamber by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mabel Chinomona.

The atmosphere remained tense, resulting in Minister Bonyongwe moving a motion to adjourn the House. The altercation between the two MPs stemmed from Mashayamombe’s suggestion to give the Executive time to look into their grievances, particularly on their conditions of service.

“I think the Government has heard our concerns,” he said. “Let us proceed with business of the day while we allow them (time) to look into our issue.” Mashayamombe was jeered by fellow legislators, especially those from MDC-T, for his suggestion. Mr Mliswa then rose and accused Mashayamombe of being a land baron.

As the accusations between the two MPs escalated, they violently gestured at each other, with Cde Mashayamombe at one point banging the table in front of Mliswa. Mashayamombe could not relent despite appeals by Zanu-PF chief whip Lovemore Matuke and Mutare Central MP Esau Mupfumi for him to calm down.

The belligerents were later ejected from the House. Earlier on, Mr Mliswa led several legislators in demanding answers on when they would be paid their outstanding sitting allowances amounting to $15 million, including their CDFs.

MPs became increasingly agitated after Chinomona and Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko seemingly gave contradictory answers on who the leader of Government business in the House was. This followed a request from backbenchers for clarification.

Chinomona noted that Vice President Mnangagwa would continue as the Leader of the House while the House waited for guidance from the appointing authority.

But VP Mphoko rose to say the leader of Government business was Minister Bonyongwe. “Madam Speaker, the letter which is supposed to deal with that issue is coming soonest,” said VP Mphoko, as he continued pointing at Minister Bonyongwe. Attempts to rekindle the debate was blocked by Chinomona.

MPs continued to press for an answer pertaining to their welfare, and this time they directed their questions to Minister Bonyongwe. Since the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister could not give a time frame within which the MPs grievances would be addressed, this attracted a barrage of questions from backbenchers from across the political divide.

“My ministry is seized with that issue,” said Minister Bonyongwe. “I request that I get sufficient time to look into it.” On Tuesday, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda told MPs that Government had set aside $5 million from which MPs will access the CDF. He also indicated that legislators will get residential stands in areas of their choice.

The MPs complained that the letter written by Adv Mudenda to individual MPs on Tuesday was not consistent with his announcement as it appeared to imply that negotiations with relevant Government arms were still underway for both the residential stands and the CDF.

