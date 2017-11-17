Former Ghana President Rawlings Speaks To Chiwenga

5

CLAIM: MUGABE HAD AGREED TO RESIGN BUT ZUMA REVERSED IT

Former President Jerry John Rawlings says Africa’s longest-serving leader is one of the few to have served with pride as an African, more than many leaders the continent has produced.

The Zimbabwean leader since Tuesday, has been confined to his home in Harare, after the army took over power, ending the 37-year-rule of the former British colony.

Mr Mugabe is said to be resisting pressure to step down, insisting he remains the legitimate president.

But on Thursday, the former Ghanaian president, J.J Rawlings posted on his twitter handle calling on the military and the government of Zimbabwe not to destroy Mugabe’s legacy and dignity.

“As unavoidable as the Zimbabwe situation may be, let us hope that the transition occurs without destroying Mugabe’s legacy and dignity unduly.

“His African pride, dignity and audacity were unassailable. He served and lived for the dignity of his fellow black in a manner that so many of us fell very short of,” Rawlings argued.

Meanwhile, South African government ministers are reported to be in Harare for crisis talks with the ousted President and military leaders who have seized control.

They are trying to reach a deal on the future of Zimbabwe and the man who has led the country for 37-years but is now under house arrest.

The talks are being led by the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has said Mr Mugabe must resign.

    who is Rawlings?We cant suffer because of Mugabes legacy.Do your own legacy in your own country Ghana

    Former Ghana President Rawlings
    who are you?where you come from?Go do your own legacy in Ghana

  • silungisn

    Mugabe’s bad legacy is to chase Zimbabweans out of the Country ..check how many Zimbabweans scattered all over the World….in South Africa alone an estimated 3 Million Zimbabweans are languishing on the Streets of South African Cities in poverty…..is this a good legacy Mr Rawlings?…the Army said won’t disturb what Mugabe did in the Country for past 37 Years including during his participation in the War Of Liberation…..his legacy will be respected….

  • Muchina

    If the people of Ghana had not booted him out he was going to become another Mugabe. The attention seeker he is should just shut the f$&k up.

  • Quiet

    Legacy to kill opposition supporters and 20000 gukurahundi victims . Keep quiet Mr Rollings. Why ignore these events and concentrtate on those issue the man was raising at your AU meetings! . He was lying to you in those meetings