Staff Reporter |Former Mayor of Gwanda Lionel De Necker has died.

Sources close to the family told ZimEye.com that De Necker died in Bulawayo late Thursday evening after a long battle with cancer.

He was 42.

De Necker was mayor of Gwanda from 2008 before he was unceremoniously dismissed from the mayoral office by then Minister of Local Government Ignatius Chombo, hardly three years into his term of office.