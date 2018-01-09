Former Minister Disowns Mugabe,Grace Links Says He Respects Mnangagwa

By Langton Ncube|Godfrey Gandawa the former Higher Education Deputy Minister and Zanu PF Magunje MP has denied being linked to the former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace’s G40 faction.

Gandawa was fired from government by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration last year in November.

The former deputy Higher Education minister disowned the former first family on Monday while seeking to clear his name following speculation that he boycotted Mnangagwa’s wife Auxilia’s function in Karoi last week.

“It is true that I did not attend the function, but I was away in India and came back after it was done. I never snubbed it at all. I have never been a member of the G40 faction. In fact, I sent an apology to the Zanu PF party leadership as per our norm since I am an MP within Hurungwe because I was committed somewhere. I can produce my passport to confirm that I was not here,” he told NewsDay.

Gandawa and Hurungwe East MP, Sarah Mahoka did not attend Auxilia’s event with Mahoka claiming she was attending a funeral in Sanyati district.