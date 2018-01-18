Former Minister Mzembi Loses Parly Seat

Ray Nkosi | Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has been recalled from Parliament including 10 other MPs.

It never rains but pours for Mzembi who is facing charges to do with abuse of office that he is already fighting in the courts.

Those recalled together with Mzembi are Makhosini Hlongwane-Mberengwa East, Walter Mzembi-Masvingo South, Daniel Shumba-Masvingo Urban, Jappy Jaboon-Bikita South, Dr Paul Chimedza-Gutu South, Sarah Mahoka-Hurungwe East, Samuel Undenge-Chimanimani East, Shadreck Mashayamombe-Harare South, Tapiwa Matangaidze-Shurugwi South, Wonder Mashange-Rushinga and Anastancia Ndhlovu from Midlands on women proportional representation.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, has confirmed the recalling of the eleven members.

In November last year, Zanu PF recalled five members of the House of Assembly and these are former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo-Zvimba North, Kudzanayi Chipanga-Makoni West, Jonathan Moyo-Tsholotsho North, Saviour Kasukuwere-Mt Darwin South.