Former NetOne CEO Reward Kangai Granted Bail, Supa Mandiwanzira Escapes Arrest

Former NetOne CEO Reward Kangai has been granted US$800 bail after appearing before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa today facing 21 counts of criminal abuse of office charges.

As part of the bail conditions Kangai has been ordered to surrender his passport, to reside at his given address, report once a week at Borrowdale police station and to desist from interfering with witnesses.

Kangai was arrested yesterday following submission of a corruption report to Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission against him by NetOne.

Before his arrest Reward Kangai is said to have submitted a report to the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission accusing the anti corruption body of attempting to whitewash the corruption charges against the ICT Minister, Supa Mandiwanzira.

“We received a complaint by one Reward Kangai against minister Mandiwanzira, but we also simultaneously received a report from NetOne against the same Kangai,” (ZACC) investigations committee chairperson Godson Nguni said.

“We investigated the $4 million that Kangai alleged the minister had paid to Megawatt and we found out that there was no $4 million paid to anybody at Megawatt. We had a court order, raided NetOne offices and looked at their bank statements, went to check at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and other banks. We established that no money was ever paid by NetOne that amounted to $4 million, so we disregarded that story.”

The committe chairperson denied claims his organisation was covering up for the minister but said NetOne complained against Reward Kangai in substantive cases of fraud and corruption in the awarding of tenders.