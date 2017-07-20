Former Zambian President Kaunda “Critically Ill”

Own Correspondent| 93-year-old former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda is reportedly critically ill and admitted at a private hospital in the country.

According to the state broadcaster ZNBC, Kaunda was admitted Tuesday night to the university teaching hospital in Lusaka, the capital.

Media sources at the hospital report that the former President’s condition is critical though government officials in the country are down playing the condition.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Health Minister said the former president was in stable condition after “minor complaints” and was expected to be discharged on Thursday but he has remained hospitalised through the day.

The Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmannuel Mwamba, said the 93-year-old was admitted after complaining of fatigue.

“Remember, he’s 93 years old. I think the doctors wanted to assess him. We’ve been given a report that he’s doing quite well. He’s under medical observation but we are very hopeful. The doctors even stated that he might be discharged very soon,” he said.

Kaunda was born the youngest of eight children to an ordained Church of Scotland missionary and teacher. He followed his father’s steps in becoming a teacher.

He was at the forefront of the struggle for independence from British rule.

Dissatisfied with Nkumbula’s leadership of the Northern Rhodesian African National Congress, he broke away and founded the Zambian African National Congress, later becoming the head of the United National Independence Party. He was the first President of the independent Zambia.