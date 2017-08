By Langton Ncube | A bus belonging to Four Lions bus company has been involved in a serious accident.

The bus which was coming from Karoi, heading to Kariba, Monday afternoon hit a team of buffaloes which was crossing the road near Makuti.

Fortunately no one was injured in the accident which eye witnesses said could have been avoided if the bus driver was careful.

Two months ago several people perished along the same highway when the bus they were travelling in on their way to Zambia overturned.