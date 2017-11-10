4 Mnangagwa Boys Arrested, Taken To Court For Booing Grace Mugabe

Terrence Mawawa| Controversial First Lady Grace Mugabe is already flexing her political muscles as she aims to annihilate the remnants of her political foe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Four perceived Mnangagwa sympathisers have appeared in court for allegedly booing Mrs Mugabe during the tension filled Presidential Youth Interface Rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Grace and her husband, President Robert Mugabe continue to see Lacoste shadows as they desperately try to purge off dissent within the restive ruling party structures.

Mabutho Lucky Moyo (32) of Lobengula, Mayibongwe Evans Zvigadza (28) of Barbourfields, Walter Sibanda (24) of Tshabalala and Dephine Dzvange (33) of Nketa 7 were allegedly being led by former Zanu PF Bulawayo Central District chairman, Magura Charumbira.

The court heard that they allegedly sang and made gestures throwing hands in the air after the First Lady had said Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo was being persecuted for nothing. The quartet, was also charged with undermining the authority of the President.

The four are being represented by Tanaka Muganyi of Muganyi Law Chambers.

They were remanded in custody to today(Friday) for bail ruling by Bulawayo Magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi.

“The quartet with others allegedly sang the song ‘Into oyenzayo siyayizonda’ (We hate what you are doing) at White City Stadium when Dr Grace Mugabe was addressing the gathering,” the court heard.